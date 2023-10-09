Cold air strengthens in the North from tonight

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting reported on October 8 that a cold air mass is moving south in the north. It is expected to affect the Northeast region by the night of October 9-10, followed by the North Central region and some areas in the Northwest. Inland northeast winds will be strong, ranging from levels 2-3, while coastal areas will experience winds of levels 3-4.

Temperatures will be cold at night and in the morning in the Northern and North Central regions. During this cold air wave, the lowest temperature in these regions will range from 21-24 degrees Celsius, and in the Northern mountainous region, it will be between 18-21 degrees Celsius. In some high mountainous areas, the temperature may dip below 16 degrees Celsius.

During the night of October 8 and October 9, there were showers and thunderstorms in the Central region, resulting in heavy rainfall ranging from 20-40mm and up to 70mm in some areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms also occurred in the South Central region, Central Highlands, and Southern region, leading to moderate to heavy rainfall ranging from 10-30mm and up to 60mm in certain places.

