Cold air is expected to move into the northern region of Vietnam starting tonight

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam has reported that the cold air will bring an end to a week-long heat wave in some northern mountainous provinces. The northern plains and midlands are expected to experience cooler weather today, with Hanoi reaching a high of 29 degrees Celsius, which is 3-4 degrees lower than yesterday.

Starting this afternoon and continuing tomorrow, the northern region will experience moderate rainfall, with heavy rain of 20-40 mm in 24 hours in some places and over 70 mm in others. Thunderstorms are also expected, which may be accompanied by tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. This severe weather can damage houses and affect agricultural production.

The US’s Accuweather website predicts that Hanoi’s temperature will drop to 19-26 degrees Celsius tomorrow and gradually increase to 30 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Places with an altitude above 1,500 meters, such as Sa Pa (Lao Cai), are expected to experience the lowest temperature of 14-18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

In the central region, the heat will narrow down to the Central Central region today, with the highest temperature decreasing by about 2-3 degrees compared to yesterday, to 35-36 degrees Celsius. Starting tomorrow morning, cold air will return. From Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue, the weather will turn cool, with showers and thunderstorms and moderate rainfall of 10-30 mm in 24 hours.

The South and the Central Highlands will not be affected by the cold air mass, and hot weather will continue this week. The Central Highlands will experience temperatures of 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the South will have temperatures of 35-37 degrees Celsius. The hottest hours of the day will be from 12 pm to 3 pm, and the air humidity will reduce to 40-65%.

Although the North has not yet established summer (May 6), a week of hot weather in the Northwest has occurred due to the influence of the hot depression in the west and the phoon effect. On the afternoon of April 22, the highest temperature in Muong La (Son La) was approximately 41 degrees Celsius. The South and the Central Highlands are still in the hot season, from December to April next year.

It is predicted that the temperature of the whole country will be 0.5-1.5 degrees higher than the average of many years, especially in the Northwest, where some places may be higher than 2 degrees Celsius. The North and Central regions will be hot, sunny, and experience fewer storms due to the impact of El Nino in the coming month.