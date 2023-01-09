Coca-Cola Vietnam set record of “Vietnamese Tet dinner table with the largest number of participating families in the world”

On January 8, 2023, Coca-Cola Vietnam set a world record with the largest Vietnamese Tet dinner table, with the participation of 1,000 multi-generational families at Hoa Lu Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City. This special record was established by Coca-Cola to honor the tradition of family bonding through Vietnamese Tet meals.

This is a great New Year party that Coca-Cola proudly organizes to unite families and communities so that people and families can join in the excitement and welcome a happy Tet season. The total number of dining tables reaches 436 tables arranged in the typical shape of two Coca-Cola bottles. 1,000 families, equivalent to 3,000 people, set a record to enjoy a great Tet feast with a variety of traditional dishes, exchange and share special memories of family reunion meals.

Mr. Leonardo Garcia, General Director of Coca-Cola Vietnam and Cambodia said: “Coca-Cola has become a part of the meals of millions of Vietnamese families for nearly 30 years. We understand the value of a Tet reunion meal for Vietnamese families. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Coca-Cola always tries to create unique activities, honoring the magical values of Vietnamese Tet. This year, with the event “The magic table beyond time”, we want to recall the memories of the old Tet tray, and we know that the reunion meal is the place where family members connect. No matter how many generations pass through the family, home meals will be a miracle that will last forever.”

Here, Coca-Cola also set another record of “Vietnamese Tet table with the largest number of participating families in Vietnam”; and together with partner Al’s Fresco set the record for “The unit that gives 1,000 pizzas to serve the most families in the same event in Vietnam”. Both of these records were officially recognized by the World Records Association (WorldKings) and awarded the certificate of setting a Vietnamese record.

Representative of Coca-Cola received the certificate of Vietnam record and world record.

Besides, Coca-Cola also accompanies thousands of disadvantaged families to bring home miracles. Coca-Cola Vietnam has supported more than 5,400 people and families with difficult circumstances to bring home miracles, with a total value of up to 5.3 billion VND.

From the very beginning, Coca-Cola sent out a message of commitment to contribute 15,000 VND for each user who interacts with the brand on the website to support the Vietnam Red Cross Society’s Charity Tet Fund. From January 6 to 12, 2023, with the support and cooperation of the community, Coca-Cola and the Vietnam Red Cross Association supported 3,000 households and difficult situations across the country with ” Tet market 0d”. Also within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 banh chung and banh tet were also sent by the Red Cross on behalf of Coca-Cola Vietnam to students far from home, homeless people, freelance workers can’t go home to celebrate Tet in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Coca-Cola still keeps the tradition of supporting Tet gifts for households and disadvantaged people around the vicinity of the factory. The program gave 2,400 Tet gifts to individuals and families with difficult circumstances in 13 provinces and cities nationwide.

@thesaigontimes