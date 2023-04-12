Coal sculpting: An unique feature of the mining land – Quang Ninh

Apart from the world-famous Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh is also known for coal mining and coal-based handicrafts. Handcrafting from coal is a unique traditional skill found solely in Quang Ninh’s coal region, related to the history of the land and the mining working class.

With enthusiasm, creativity, and a passion for art, an artist in Cam Pha, Quang Ninh province, has been engaged in coal sculpting for about 30 years. Although the coal sculpting profession is currently on the decline due to a scarcity of practitioners, that miner continues to produce due to his specific fondness for coal. For him, charcoal carving is more than just labor; it is also a way of maintaining the traditional beauty of his homeland.

According to Mr. Le Quang Ninh, light is very important to engrave hundreds of small details on the mirror-like coal surface and to help the artist create extremely precise drawings without the need for pre-marking or scaling.

Charcoal selection and shape is the most essential phase in the procedure. To pick the proper coals, the artisan must understand the qualities of coal extremely well, sometimes even depending on the weather. The experienced artists inform each other that, in Quang Ninh, only coal from Deo Nai and Coc Sau mines is of suitable quality to create perfect shapes.

It has been transformed from cold and lifeless coal into a sculptural product for decoration or as a gift for local and international tourists. Viewing coal as a black diamond is the method by that the artist blows his soul to make the coal speak for itself.

The coal is brittle and hard, but unlike sketching, it cannot be erased, so if it is damaged, it must be abandoned; it requires accuracy and meticulousness. Not to mention for a product to have a soul, it also requires a lot of time to practice skills.

