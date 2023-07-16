Coach Mai Duc Chung provides insights into the team’s significant loss against Spain.

Coach Mai Duc Chung admitted that the Vietnamese women’s team did not meet the requirements, leading to a strong 0-9 defeat against Spain.

“The players have shown great effort and determination, but our shortcomings lie in the lack of effective communication on the field. Our team’s skill level is inferior to that of our opponents, and the players are not even coordinating well or supporting each other, which makes the situation more challenging. Confidence is also a factor that needs improvement,” commented coach Mai Duc Chung on the team’s 0-9 defeat against Spain.

In this match, coach Mai Duc Chung decided to try most of the positions before officially entering the 2023 Women’s World Cup Finals.

Specifically, in the starting lineup, coach Mai Duc Chung brought some young players into the field: goalkeeper Khong Thi Hang, midfielder Thai Thi Thao and Ngan Thi Van Su. In the second half, Tuyet Dung replaced Thanh Nha, Thuy Trang replaced Duong Thi Van, My Anh replaced Van Su, Hai Yen replaced Huynh Nhu, Hai Linh replaced Thu Thuong, Thanh Nha came out and then came back to replace Bich Thuy, Thuy Nga replaced Thai Thao …

According to coach Mai Duc Chung, this is an important lesson for the players before facing the top opponents in Group E, namely the defending champion USA, the defending runner-up Netherlands or Portugal.

“In the second half, I boldly put players who have not played much. Actually, the second half didn’t play well, but this is a test of the squad …”, coach Mai Duc Chung said.