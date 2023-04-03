Co To starts summer tourism

On the evening of April 1st, at the square in front of the Special National Monument President Ho Chi Minh Memorial Area on Co To Island (Quang Ninh province), the Co To Tourism 2023 Opening Ceremony with the theme “Co To – Imprint of the Green Island” took place.

At the opening ceremony, Co To district announced new tourism products, tourist beaches in the district, promotional activities, and tourism promotion for Co To Island and Thanh Lan Island with the theme “Co To – Imprint of the Green Island,” communication activities about the event; the famtrip program to promote Co To tourism in 2023; the launch of Co To tourism publications and digital tourism applications for Co To Island 2023.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Co To district Party Committee Dang Quang Ngan affirmed that this is an activity to introduce, promote, and honor the unique cultural and tourism values of Co To Island to the people of the country and international friends.

From there, continue to raise awareness, national pride, and community responsibility in the management, preservation, and promotion of historical values, resources, protection of the marine environment, culture, island tourism, contributing to sustainable tourism development as well as the task of protecting the sovereignty of the sea and islands.

Co To currently has nearly 180 accommodation establishments with 3,000 rooms, including 46 hotels from 1-3 stars, with more than 1,200 rooms (including 4 three-star hotels) to ensure meeting the demand of 10,000 guests per day. There are over 60 restaurants serving 6,000 guests per day, with more than 50 shopping and entertainment spots.

This year, Co To will add 2 more tourist beaches to exploit, bringing the total number of tourist beaches in the area to 3 and in the second quarter. In addition, Co To district will organize 15 cultural, sports, and unique tourism events and activities of various scales taking place throughout the year.

Despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2022 Co To welcomed nearly 220,000 visitors, with estimated revenue of 540 billion dong.