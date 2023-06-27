Cô Tô: Admiring the natural world ‘under the sea’

The coral reef diving tour officially came into operation at the end of April 2023. This is the first diving excursion to a coral reef in the North.

The snorkeling tour to see corals is conducted by Co To Discovery Co., Ltd. in 3 areas with beautiful corals in Thanh Lan island commune, including Hon Chim (2ha), Vung Tron Beach (2ha), and Ngoc Trai Beach (3ha), according to Mr. Nguyen Hai Linh, Head of the Department of Culture, Information, and Tourism of Co To district.

Both guides and tourists must adhere to a very tight procedure when doing this trip in order to prevent damage to coral reefs and other marine life as well as to assure visitor safety.

