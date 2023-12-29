CNN Travel introduces new bridge in Vietnam ‘for kissing’

According to CNN, the Kiss Bridge is an ideal place for couples to share romantic moments under the sunset in Phu Quoc, Vietnam.

Proposal in Phu Quoc. Photo: Hao An.

CNN Travel recently published an article about the Kiss Bridge titled “Vietnam’s new bridge is for kissing, not for crossing.” According to the news, a new selfie hotspot called the Kiss Bridge, where couples can share romantic moments under the Vietnamese sunset, was officially inaugurated on December 22. The project is a collaboration between Italian architect Marco Casamonti and the Sun Group travel conglomerate.

The design of the Kiss Bridge is inspired by the painting “The Creation of Adam” by Italian artist Michelangelo and the love story of Nguu Lang and Chuc Nu, with the bridge resembling a ribbon over the ocean, consisting of two branches reaching toward each other, creating a unified yet non-touching structure.

The bridge is over 800 meters long, with a distinctive 30 cm gap between its two branches, to be filled by the sunset every evening. This gap is just enough for two people to touch each other, exchange a kiss, but not cross the boundary. The special design of the Kiss Bridge carries a timeless message about love and connection between humans, nature, and the universe.

According to the Sun Group, the distance between the bridge branches has been precisely calculated so that on January 1 each year, the vibrant red sunset will fall exactly in the middle, becoming a connecting red mark between the two ends of the bridge.

Phu Quoc pearl island is an ideal place for couples to enjoy their honeymoon. Photo: Lan Anh.

The Vietnamese name of the Kiss Bridge also means “propose”, suitable for expressing the special emotions of couples. The bridge is located on Phu Quoc Island, in the Kien Giang province, Southern Vietnam. Known as the “pearl island,” Phu Quoc is a highly favored international resort destination in Vietnam, ideal for honeymooners. The Sun Group has developed several similar projects, including the “Golden Bridge,” a 150m-long bridge in Da Nang, situated over 1,400 meters above sea level. Phu Quoc has invested significantly in tourism infrastructure, featuring luxury hotel brands such as Regent, InterContinental, and JW Marriott. From December 22 to December 30, visitors can explore the Kiss Bridge for free. @Znews