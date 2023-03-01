Home » CNN has praised nine magnificent caves in Vietnam recently
CNN has praised nine magnificent caves in Vietnam recently

by Linh Vu
Howard (pictured), leader of the expedition team, embarks on his explorative journey in a new cave. "Quang Binh's cave exploration program is a great success despite many difficulties. The total length of the new caves this time has just been discovered and is measured up to 10,5 km (6,52 miles)", Howard said. (Photo courtesy of Howard Limbert)

According to the Quang Binh provincial Department of Tourism, CNN, a US-based international news channel, has given high marks to nine Vietnamese caves, including six in the province’s central region.

Accordingly, Son Doong, En, Va, Nuoc Nut, Tu Lan, and Thien Duong (Paradise) caves were among the six spectacular creations of nature in Quang Binh that CNN recognized as world-class caves.

Each cave was described in detail, with Son Doong described as “the world’s largest cave” and Nuoc Nut as “the deepest cave in Vietnam.”

Tam Coc cave in Ninh Binh’s northern province, Sung Sot cave in Ha Long Bay, and Luon cave in Ha Long city in Quang Ninh’s northern province were all praised for their extraordinary beauty.

According to CNN, a member of the British Royal Cave Research Association stated that his team has examined over 500 caves in Vietnam but has only explored roughly 30% of the area. There are numerous caverns still to be explored.

CNN also highlighted the importance of caves to Vietnam’s tourism industry, with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park attracting over 1.1 million visitors last year.

