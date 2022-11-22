CNN features Vietnam’s New Walking Glass Bridge

The Bach Long bridge is open for thrill-seeking visitors, offering a glass-bottomed walkway suspended nearly 500 feet above the ground, according to CNN.

Vietnam just launched the Bach Long Glass Bridge, a new attraction for tourists who are not afraid of heights as it opened a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 meters (490 feet) above a lush jungle in northwest Son La province, local media reported.

According to Vietnam Tourism Agency, the bridge has two 30m-high towers and using Korean bearing cables. The bridge deck system is made of super tempered glass Saint Gobain of France, including 3 layers of thick glass. The height of the bridge deck to the ground is 150m.

The Bach Long Glass Bridge was built across two mountains with a length of 290m and the craggy part on the cliff is 342m long. The width of the main bridge deck is 2.4m and the width of the glass road on the cliff is 1.5m.

The bridge connects to Chim Than Cave (Vietnamese: God Bird Cave) which owns natural stalactites associated with the legend of the god bird according to local residents for hundreds of years. He also informed that to ensure safety, this bridge will go one way, with a maximum limit of about 500 people on the bridge at a time. By standing on the bridge, travelers will be able to admire the beauty of nature.

The company that built the bridge claims it to be the world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-meter long structure in China’s Guangdong. However, officials from Guinness World Records are expected to visit the newly opened bridge to very the claim.

Vietnamese tourism chiefs are seeking to lure visitors back after two years of the Covid-19 shutdowns that kept out virtually all foreign tourists. In mid-March, the country ended quarantine for international visitors and resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries.

@ Valerie Mai | VietnamTimes