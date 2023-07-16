CNN: Cu Chi Tunnels in the list of 21 most interesting tunnels in the world

The newspaper of the American television channel CNN has just published an article praising the 21 most interesting tunnels in the world, including the Cu Chi tunnels.

In a photo report published on July 12 on CNN, the author of the article described Cu Chi Tunnels as an “underground city”.

With a tunnel system with a total length of 250km, a full range of works including trenches, food storage, kitchens, wells, rest rooms, offices, infirmaries … have helped Cu Chi Tunnels become a in the 6 most special man-made structures in the world. At the same time, this place is also in the top 7 most exotic destinations in Southeast Asia. Therefore, it is not surprising that Cu Chi Tunnels is currently one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Ho Chi Minh City.

Besides Cu Chi Tunnels, the article also mentions a series of famous tunnels in other countries around the world, including Lærdal (Norway), Guoliang (China), Burro Schmidt (California, USA). , Paris catacombs (France), firefly tunnels (Australia)…