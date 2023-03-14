CNN announced world’s most beautiful destinations, including Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay

Recently, the newspaper of the famous American television channel CNN has released a list of the 25 most beautiful destinations in the world, including Halong Bay.

According to CNN, there are too many great destinations in the world, so it’s not easy to make a list of the most beautiful places. Recently, the newspaper of this famous American TV channel has listed the top 25 destinations for travelers to start their journeys.

In the list of the most wonderful destinations in Asia, there are five representatives: Halong Bay (Vietnam) and El Nido (Philippines), Zhangjiajie National Forest Park (China), Maldives, and Petra (Jordan).

CNN describes Halong Bay as one of the famous natural wonders in Southeast Asia, as well as one of the most beautiful destinations in Vietnam. With over 1,969 giant limestone islands and emerald waters, the bay also has many fishing villages where people live. Time seems to stand still in Halong Bay. Tourists can choose to sail or kayak to explore this vast and peaceful bay on the South China Sea.

Photo: Outlook India

Recently, Travel and Leisure magazine also listed Halong Bay as one of the best places to see sunrise and sunset in Asia. The magazine describes Halong Bay as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, worthy of the title “Holy Land of Tourism” in Asia.

Experts suggest that tourists who want to admire the beauty of the bay should avoid crowds and go for a two-day-one-night trip (sleeping on a boat or cruise) instead of a day tour. This choice will help visitors reach the faraway island clusters, which cannot be done on a day trip. From the boat deck, tourists can enjoy both sunrise and sunset on the sea.

CNN also listed representatives of Europe such as Svalbard (Norway), Lake Bled (Slovenia), Cappadocia (Turkey), Positano (Italy), Lake District (UK), and Plitvice Lakes National Park (Croatia). Australia: Rotorua (New Zealand), Kata Tjuta (Australia). Africa: Bwindi Impenetrable Forest (Uganda), Samburu (Kenya), Mount Toubkal (Morocco). America: Atacama Desert (Chile), Denali National Park (Alaska), Horseshoe Bend (Arizona), Badlands (South Dakota), Monument Valley (Utah), Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve (Costa Rica), Ciudad Perdida (Colombia), Dominica, Vancouver Island (Canada).

@Vietnamnet