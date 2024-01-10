Home » Cloud hunting season on Ba Den mountain
With an altitude of approximately 986m above sea level, the peak of the mountain is frequently enveloped in white clouds, making it a unique attraction for tourists visiting Ba Den Mountain.

The top of Ba Den mountain is covered with white clouds, hidden in the clouds is the Buddha statue of Tay Bo Da Son

Ba Den Mountain, also known as the “roof of the South”, is a fascinating destination for tourists and Buddhists alike. The mountain is located about 110 km from Ho Chi Minh City, about 11 km northeast of Tay Ninh City center, and has long been a symbol of Tay Ninh province. It has become a spiritual convergence point faithfully worshiped by Buddhists from all over, especially since the modern cable car line and a complex of Buddhist architectural works, notably the Tay Bo Da Son Buddha statue, which is the tallest bronze Buddha statue in Southeast Asia.

The cable car takes tourists to the top of Ba Den mountain

Nowadays, even children and the elderly can visit the top of Ba Den mountain thanks to the modern cable car system. It takes less than 10 minutes for everyone to conquer the “roof of the South” with its wild, charming, modern, and sacred beauty. From the top of Ba Mountain, we can see a vast plain covering the outskirts of Tay Ninh City, in the distance is the city in the night light, and the vast Dau Tieng Lake. The mountain also offers a charming and majestic natural scenery that attracts many tourists and photographers.

Ba Den Mountain is an ideal cloud-hunting spot for those who love tourism and photography. The best time to hunt clouds is from May to January of the following year, in the early morning and evening. According to local people’s experience, the probability of clouds is higher when it rains the night before and the next morning is clear with little wind. At this time, due to high air humidity and large temperature differences, it is easy for low layers of dew to form. The whole Tay Ninh is immersed in a blanket of white clouds floating like a heavenly scene, and if you use a drone to look closely, you will see the Buddha statue of Tay Bo Da Son as if riding on magical white clouds, no different from a fairyland.

December to April is the most suitable time for people to roam on the top of Ba Mountain. The weather is clear, the air is cool and pleasant for everyone to enjoy and take photos as souvenirs. Moreover, visitors can also see the colorful flower parks and attend the lantern offering ceremony on full moon days or major Buddhist holidays of the year. It’s a beautiful sight to watch flower lanterns and pray for peace and luck with Buddhists from near and far.

