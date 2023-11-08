Closing 2024 Lunar New Year holiday plan

The Prime Minister of the Government has agreed to the proposal for the Lunar New Year holiday in 2024, from February 8, 2024, to February 14, 2024, which corresponds to the 29th day of the Twelfth Month of the Year of the Quy Mao to the 5th day of the First Month of the Year of the Giap Thin.

A corner of the Tet flower market in Da Nang. Illustration photo: Nhan Tam

According to the website of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved the Lunar New Year holiday proposal from February 8, 2024, to February 14, 2024. The Prime Minister has also agreed to a 4-day National Day holiday, from August 31 to September 3, 2024.

In addition, in 2024, civil servants and workers will have a 3-day New Year holiday, from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024; a 1-day holiday for the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the Third Month in the Lunar Calendar); and a 2-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day on April 30 and May 1, 2024.

In summary, in the year 2024, civil servants and workers will have a total of 17 days off, including 11 official holidays and 6 makeup days, which fall on consecutive days due to weekends.

According to this announcement, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs encourages businesses to grant their employees leave based on the above schedule. Specifically, for the Lunar New Year holiday in 2024, businesses should notify their employees at least 30 days in advance. In cases where employees work overtime or at night during the holiday season, they should receive a minimum of 300% of their regular pay. Foreign workers in Vietnam, in addition to the common schedule, will also have one extra day off for their traditional New Year and their national day.

@Thesaigontimes