Ciao Cafe on Nguyen Hue Street to reopen after 4 years

Ciao Cafe, which left many people feeling regretful when it closed in 2019, is about to reopen at its original location at 74 Nguyen Hue.

Ciao Cafe is preparing to reopen on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street (District 1) after being closed for four years. According to the observation of Tri Thuc Truc Tuyen, the premises at 74 Nguyen Hue are currently being fenced off for renovations, eagerly awaiting the day to welcome guests.

In a human resources group focused on the F&B industry, a post also confirms that Ciao Cafe has made a comeback and the brand is seeking positions such as assistant manager, shift supervisor, and service staff.

Ciao Cafe on the morning of June 5 is still under repair waiting for the opening date. Photo: Dieu Thanh.

In 2019, many people felt saddened when Ciao Cafe announced its closure. Prior to that, Ciao Cafe had been a favorite destination for young customers. Many people came here to check in and take photos with its prominent yellow facade and red-painted door frames. Inside, Ciao Cafe exuded an elegant atmosphere through its exquisite furnishings, warm-toned wooden accents, and cozy yellow lighting. It served guests with Western-style meals. In 2007, thanks to the hit morning song performed by Ha Anh Tuan at Ciao Cafe, the establishment became even more popular and was included in the “must-try” list for visitors to Ho Chi Minh City. @Zing News