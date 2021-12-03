Christmas Celebrations Across Asia as Covid is under control

We’ve put together a round-up of exciting Christmas celebrations at hotels that include Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, choral performances, visits from Santa, lavish dining events and more.

Azerai Resorts

Celebrate Christmas in style at any of Azerai Resorts’ three distinctive properties in Vietnam: Azerai Can Tho in the Mekong Delta, Azerai Ke Ga Bay on the white-sand beaches of the southeastern coast, or Azerai La Residence, Hue in the former imperial capital. Festivities include special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals—with a visit from Santa Claus—as well as exclusive activities for the family, such as live music, cultural performances, holiday afternoon tea experiences, local blessing ceremonies and much more.

Christmas Eve dinner kicks off with a cocktail reception and canapes served at the sunken lounge poolside at Azerai Ke Ga Bay, in the garden at Azerai La Residence, Hue, and at The Lounge Bar at Azerai Can Tho. The Christmas Eve Gala Dinner at Azerai La Residence, Hue is priced at VND 1.5 million; at Azerai Can Tho (VND 1.7 million); and at Azerai Ke Ga Bay (VND 1.2 million). Christmas Day options include a special BBQ buffet at Azerai Ke Ga Bay (VND 1.7 million), a market-style dinner at Azerai Can Tho (VND 900,000, with dishes including baked scallops with peanut and chili, grilled marinated fish wrapped in banana leaves, and more), and a Christmas buffet brunch at Azerai La Residence, Hue (VND 250,000). For complete details on festive season plans at all three Azerai Resorts, please visit https://azerai.com/offers.

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

This Christmas season, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi celebrates “Once Upon a Time” as it transforms into a winter wonderland decorated with classic-style nutcrackers, bringing the holiday to life with renowned French sophistication and joie de vivre. Throughout the season, the Metropole will host exclusive dining events at its award-winning restaurants Le Club (home to the hotel’s famed Afternoon Tea and evening jazz) and angelina (cocktail bar, whisky lounge and rustic New World cuisine), many of which include optional wine and Champagne pairings. While Le Beaulieu (high-end French restaurant) is under renovation, the Le Beaulieu menus will be served in the Spices Garden venue overlooking the gardens with unique Festive Wonderland décor.

The festivities kick off Christmas Eve with two signature buffet dinner seatings at Le Club, along with set menus of French gourmet cuisine at the Festive Wonderland by Le Beaulieu and European and New World cuisine at angelina. Christmas Day features an extravagant buffet lunch at the Festive Wonderland by Le Beaulieu, multi-course set dinners at the Festive Wonderland by Le Beaulieu and at angelina, and a buffet dinner at Le Club. Marking the holiday spirit in its 121st year, Vietnam’s most storied hotel has a towering Christmas tree strewn with red and white ornaments at Le Balcon in the Metropole Garden. For more information, contact the hotel’s Festive reservation desk at +84 24 3826 6919 ext. 8215 or h1555-fb6@sofitel.com.

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

There are multiple reasons to rejoice this festive period at Hyatt Regency Koh Samui as the acclaimed new property unveils a packed schedule of seasonal events. The property incorporates around 80 native Yang Na trees (Dipterocarpus alatus) that were once used by sailors and fishermen as navigational landmarks. One of these will be the site for a tree lighting ceremony where a live saxophonist will provide the soundtrack for cocktails and canapes.

Enjoying great food and drink is one of the cornerstones of the festive season. And gastronomes will find plenty to savour on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A Christmas Eve dinner at SESUN, the resort’s buzzing beachfront grill, features a sumptuous BBQ buffet as well as a live band and a fire show.

The action shifts to the resort’s main restaurant, Yangna Cuisine, on Christmas Day, which will host a multi-cuisine banquet encompassing traditional festive favourites, Japanese cuisine, fresh seafood and risotto in a cheese wheel. For New Year’s Eve, Yangna Cuisine hosts a barbecue gala dinner with a live band and magician shows. The culmination of the festive program, meanwhile, takes place back at SESUN where DJs, live performers and a fireworks display will see out 2021 and usher in 2022 at a lavish countdown party.

To make a reservation or for more information contact +66 77 448 777, email fb.usmrk@hyatt.com or visit hyattregencykohsamui.com

Meliá Koh Samui

With the season to be jolly approaching, beachfront resort Meliá Koh Samui will host an array of festivities including a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, exquisite dining experiences, a visit from Santa Claus, fireworks and more. After kicking off the festive program with the tree lighting ceremony amid a choir performance on Dec. 17, the resort overlooking Choeng Mon beach will stage a four-course Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day buffet brunch. On Dec. 24 award-winning executive chef Azizskandar Awang will serve a Western-themed four-course dinner with optional paired wines at the Power Lounge priced at THB 1,600++ per person and THB 3,000++ per person with paired wines. The resort’s delectable buffet brunch on Dec. 25, priced from THB 2,400++ per person and is THB 1,200++ per child aged 5 to 12, will brim with all sorts of indulgent options at a series of stations to a backdrop of live entertainment. The ‘Raw Bar’ will offer poached rock lobsters, imported French ‘Fine de Claire’ oysters, Koh Samui blue swimmer crabs and poached tiger prawns and the ‘Carving Station’ will feature honey-glazed Christmas ham, whole roast turkey, Australian grass-fed beef rib eye steak, Italian pork porchetta and Australian leg of lamb with garlic and rosemary.

https://www.melia.com/en/hotels/thailand/koh-samui/melia-koh-samui/index.htm

Banyan Tree Samui

Nestled into a lush hillside with views overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, Banyan Tree Samui kicks off the Christmas season with the reopening of its signature Saffron Restaurant on Dec.15, followed by a fortnight of festive treats, including a Chef’s Table evening each Monday (Dec 20 & Dec 27: 4-course set dinner 2,890 THB nett per head including wine). An elegant Christmas Dinner (2,900 THB nett per person) is served from Dec 24 – 26, and on New Year’s Eve, all guests and staff will gather for the hotel’s time-honoured “Light Up the Night” event, a gala dinner followed by a Countdown Party by the beach (16,500 THB nett per guest), which will feature performances, live music, a fire show, a lucky draw and fireworks at midnight – an evening not to be missed.

Those fortunate enough to be staying at this award-winning resort for both Xmas and New Year will undoubtedly want to book the Festive Package, a culinary journey of delicious dishes with both Western and Thai menus. The Festive Package (19,900 THB each) includes Christmas Dinner, the New Year’s Gala, and an additional Destination Dining experience of the guest’s choice.

Raffles Le Royal, Phnom Penh

Come celebrate a carvery for Christmas in Cambodia. Phnom Penh’s most iconic and historic venue, Raffles Hotel Le Royal, will be hosting two magnificent feasts, starting on Christmas Eve with a special five-course set dinner, which includes smoke-house fish, prime imported meats, and the hotel’s signature cheese trolley, all prepared tableside by immaculate knife-wielding butlers. (US$78 per person, plus $38 with wine pairing). Then, on Dec. 25, as you enter the grand lobby of this recently restored 1920s’ hotel, you’ll be met with a Christmas fir tree, accompanied by gingerbread houses, ballerina performances and much more.

Restaurant Le Royal will host a Christmas Day Brunch from 12pm to 3pm — a lavish spread of artisan cheese, charcuteries, foie gras, terrines, and a French oyster and seafood bar. The brunch will also include a live carvery counter with mouthwatering wagyu beef, turkey and ham, and lamb roast. (US$125 per person, plus $30 for unlimited GH Mumm Champagne Cordon Rouge). You’ll also discover a colorful Christmas Market taking place on the grounds of the hotel, making this a special festive season to remember.

For inquiries and reservations call +855 23 981 888 or email dining.leroyal@raffles.com

By Bill Bredesen

