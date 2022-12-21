Christina Aguilera was seen in Vietnam as she dazzled the crowd by belting out her hit songs

Christina Aguilera was seen on stage in Vietnam on Tuesday evening as she dazzled the crowd by belting out her hit songs like Beautiful.

The star was in a plunging beaded top with matching slacks that made the most of her curves with her blonde hair worn down at the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony in Hanoi.

The siren has been celebrating her 42nd birthday in the country alongside her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

And she added ruby red lipstick that matched her outfit, adding long black nails.

Over the weekend she had some adventure in Vietnam.

The celebrity was treated to a private helicopter ride and an extravagant dinner at an oceanfront restaurant.

The pop star looked blissful as she received numerous gifts, including a blinged-out birthday cake, a sparkly crown and bouquet of baby’s breath and eucalyptus tied together with a pink ribbon.

Here hair: Her blonde hair was worn down down in soft waves at the VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony in Hanoi

So glam: Christina added hoop earrings and flashed her engagement ring from Rutler while on stage alone

As she dined at an oceanfront restaurant with her and glam team, the mom-of-two beamed with bride as she stared at her dessert.

Her fun-filled getaway also included kayaking and boat ride.

While lounging in a hammock, the hitmaker cuddled up to her man as they took in the beautiful views of the water while cruising down the Eastern Sea.

She had a band behind her in the dark: The other musician could barely be seen

In footage, uploaded to her Instagram on Monday, Aguilera could be seen holding hands with Rutler, 37, who wrapped his arms lovingly around her.

She captioned the video, which received more than 18,117 likes in less than an hour: ‘BIRTHDAY adventure.’

Her slideshow, posted an hour earlier, garnered 40,911 likes and nearly 1,000 comments wishing her a happy birthday.

She tagged her content creator, Hayden Noelle Coens, Los Angeles-based stylist Chris Horan, celebrity makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, hairdresser Jesus Guerrero and photographer Katia Temkin in her posts.

Her birthday trip comes amid news that a documentary from Time Studios and Roc Nation will chronicle her life and career from her childhood as a Disney performer to her ascent in music.

The film will reportedly feature ‘never-before-seen footage’ and ‘exclusive behind-closed-door moments,’ Deadline reported last month.

The doc will examine the Staten Island, New York native’s ‘personal and professional life’ and offer ‘a portrait of the artist, mother and entertainer’ and her aims to promote ‘creative freedom and gender equality.’

