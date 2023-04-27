Cho Ray Hospital records one death related to Covid-19

A 54-year-old man with underlying heart disease, who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has died after nearly a week of intensive treatment at Cho Ray Hospital.

According to Dr. Nguyen Thi Thuy Ngan, Deputy Head of the Department of Tropical Diseases at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the patient was a male born in 1969 and residing in Binh Duong. He was transferred to the Department of Tropical Diseases in critical condition and had to be put on a ventilator on April 17th.

Previously, he was treated for cardiomyopathy, arrhythmia, heart failure, myelodysplastic syndrome (a type of pre-cancerous blood disorder) at the Cardiology Department of Cho Ray Hospital.

In mid-April, the patient developed symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, and was suspected to have Covid-19. The test results showed that he was positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Immediately, the patient was transferred to the isolation area of the Department of Tropical Diseases. After nearly a week of intensive treatment, his condition worsened and he died.

Dr. Ngan said that since mid-April, her unit had started to treat Covid-19 patients, with an average of 1-2 new cases per day. Most patients had underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, valve disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, immunodeficiency or acute leukopenia. The majority of severe cases had to be put on a ventilator or undergo blood filtration.

The doctor warned that in the context of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the community, those at risk need to be protected. Specifically, people in the high-risk group should follow the 2K principle (wearing masks, disinfecting) and limit going to crowded places. Those living with high-risk individuals also need to strictly follow disease prevention measures to protect themselves.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control, as of 4:00 PM on April 25th, there were 255 Covid-19 patients being treated at hospitals in the city, including 106 cases requiring respiratory support. The city will maintain 61 Covid-19 vaccination sites during the upcoming holiday period to serve the public.

