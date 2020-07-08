Chinese woman unlawfully entering Vietnam tests negative for COVID-19

A Chinese woman who unlawfully entered Vietnam this month has tested negative for COVID-19, according to healthcare authorities.

The woman was quarantined and had her sample taken when coming to Ho Chi Minh City, with test results already returning negative, the municipal Center for Disease Control said on Wednesday.

This is the fifth illegal entry that has been detected in Ho Chi Minh City since May, the center said.

On Monday, the medical center in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City was notified that a Chinese national having illegally entered Vietnam came to a location at 336 Nguyen Tri Phuong Street, Ward 4, District 10.

The center immediately conducted an epidemiological investigation, traced her travel history, and disinfected the location.

The woman was taken to a centralized quarantine zone and tested for the novel coronavirus as per regulations. Her result came back negative.

The Chinese citizen arrived in Cambodia from Tianjin, located in northeastern China, on May 2, according to a Center for Disease Control report posted on its verified Facebook page.

On July 5, she went by road from Cambodia to Ha Tien, a city in southern Vietnam’s Kien Giang Province.

She caught a long-haul bus from Ha Tien to Ho Chi Minh City on Monday.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities detected 14 illegal entrants from Cambodia from May to June 17, the Center for Disease Control said.

Vietnam has confirmed 369 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, with 342 recoveries and zero deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Southeast Asian nation has denied entry to all foreigners, exceptions made upon government approval, since March 22 to prevent viral transmission.

This article was originally published in Tuoitre

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

