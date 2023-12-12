Chinese President Xi Jinping Embarks on Vital State Visit to Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife arrived at Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi on December 12, commencing a two-day State visit until December 13. Mr. Xi, dressed in a dark blue suit, and Mrs. Peng Liyuan, in a dark red dress, greeted the welcoming crowd.

Accompanying President Xi Jinping were key officials, including Thai Ky, Vuong Nghi, Liu Jianchao, Giang Kim Quyen, Trinh San Khiet, Wang Xiaohong, Vuong Van Dao, and other dignitaries. The welcoming delegation at the airport included Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Phan Dinh Trac, Le Hoai Trung, Bui Thanh Son, and Tran Sy Thanh.

Following the airport ceremony, at 12:25, President Xi Jinping proceeded to JW Marriott hotel aboard the Hong Ky bus, part of a motorcade involving approximately 10 vehicles. The route covered Vo Nguyen Giap – Nhat Tan Bridge – Vo Chi Cong – Belt 2 – Lang – Tran Duy Hung – Dai Thang Long – Do Duc Duc Highway, arriving at the hotel by 12:52.

Anticipated during the visit are the signing of numerous cooperation documents spanning Party collaboration, national security, defense, agency and locality cooperation, justice, communications, development strategy, economic trade, investment, digital economy, green development, and agricultural product trade.

This marks Mr. Xi’s third visit to Vietnam as General Secretary and President of China, following visits in 2015 and 2017. In an article before the visit, Mr. Xi emphasized trust, harmonizing interests, friendship, and sincere treatment in Vietnam-China relations.

The Chinese Ambassador highlighted “new situation, new direction, new prospects, and new motivation” for President Xi Jinping’s visit. Both countries aim for a “new positioning” and “new level” of bilateral relations, as stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai sees the visit enhancing the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. With China as Vietnam’s largest trading partner, the 2022 bilateral trade turnover is estimated at $175.6 billion, with Vietnam exporting $57.7 billion and importing $117.87 billion.

As of October 20, China ranks 6th among 143 countries and territories in FDI in Vietnam, with 4,105 projects and over $26.5 billion in registered capital.