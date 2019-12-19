Chinese men detained for child smuggling

Two Chinese men have been detained for human trafficking in Quang Ninh Province.

The representative of Quang Duc Border Gate in Hai Hai District said on December 19 that they were completing procedures to transfer two men to the investigators.

At 1.30 pm on December 17, a patrol team found a suspicious car running from Mong Cai City to the border. After the car stopped, two men holding a newborn baby stepped down and started to cross the border to China.

When being stopped by the patrol team, the men tried to oppose the guards and were brought to the station later. Both of them are Chinese nationals. They later admitted that they paid a woman CNY15,000 (USD2,100) to give birth to the baby. The baby was just born on December 4 in HCM City.

The border guards are working with other agencies to investigate the case.

Source: Dtinews

