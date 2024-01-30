China to establish special mechanism for Vietnamese lobster

China has stated that it will consider creating a special mechanism for the registration of export facilities for lobster to this market while awaiting the signing of the memorandum.

While waiting for the signing of the Protocol, China will consider and create a special mechanism for Vietnam to export spiny lobsters to this country. Photo: Xuan Hoat.

According to the report on the results of Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam’s working delegation in China, both sides delved into discussions and reached consensus on various areas of bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

Specifically, China will urgently complete the legal review to sign three memoranda as soon as possible, including the memorandum on the export of naturally caught seafood, the memorandum on the export of farmed crocodiles, and the memorandum on the export of pet monkeys from Vietnam to China for scientific research purposes.

The two sides also agreed to coordinate the resolution of issues in the import and export of catfish and lobster under a special mechanism and incorporate them into the memoranda between the two countries. At the same time, China also agreed to reconsider the ban on importing poultry from Vietnam, with both parties coordinating procedures to lift the ban.

The working delegation also provided additional information about Vietnam’s establishment of safe disease-free breeding areas, with products accepted for import by many countries. If poultry products gain access to the Chinese market, it will be a significant potential market.

Farms, farmers, and businesses can enhance production, ensuring compliance with product quality and food safety requirements for export to this market.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, China leads in the total value of Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry, and aquatic exports, with a value of USD 12.2 billion in 2023, accounting for 23.2%.

Agricultural exports to China experienced strong growth in 2023 due to several memoranda signed between Vietnam and China in 2022, facilitating the mainstream export of various agricultural products to this market.

On the other hand, China has abandoned its Zero Covid policy, reducing and moving towards lifting strict pandemic control measures, freeing up the enormous consumer demand of the market. This also aids the customs clearance process for the import and export of goods, making it faster and more convenient.

