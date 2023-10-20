China Southern Airlines to operate daily flights to Khanh Hoa

Specifically, flight number CZ6049 departs from Baiyun International Airport (Guangzhou) at 14:20 (local time) and arrives at Cam Ranh International Airport at 15:50.

Subsequently, the Khanh Hoa – Guangzhou flight with the flight number CZ6050 departs from Cam Ranh Airport at 16:40 and arrives at Baiyun International Airport at 20:10 (local time).

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Tourism, Chinese tourists have started to return since the beginning of this year. Tour companies specializing in the Chinese market have collaborated with airlines such as Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air to organize chartered flights from major Chinese cities to Khanh Hoa.

Meanwhile, China Southern Airlines resumed regular flights from Guangzhou to Khanh Hoa on September 29th with a frequency of 3 flights per week. Increasing the frequency on this route will provide convenient transportation options for tourists, contributing to attracting and growing international tourism in general and Chinese tourists to Khanh Hoa in particular in the last months of this year and the beginning of 2024.

@Cafef