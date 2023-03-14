Home » China resumes issuing nearly all type of visas for foreigners from tomorrow
Travel

China resumes issuing nearly all type of visas for foreigners from tomorrow

by Neoma Simpson

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in the United States announced that China would resume issuing visas to foreigners from March 15, as the country continues to ease its Covid-19 containment measures after three years.

The embassy also stated that visa restrictions for various locations, including Hainan Island and cruise ships passing through Shanghai port, will be lifted, the Reuters reported.

Furthermore, the embassy reported that visa-free entry to Guangdong for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao will resume.

Related: Here’s how to get Chinese visa online

According to Reuters, over the past two months, China has experienced a sharp increase in travel since dismantling its zero-Covid-19 policy in December and opening its borders a month later. The country’s leaders have signaled victory over a recent Covid-19 surge that gripped the nation for months.

On Monday, new Premier Li Qiang commented that China took less than two months to achieve a “smooth transition” in its response to Covid-19, and that the country’s strategies and measures had been entirely correct.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Why Vietnam need to relax visa policy to...

A new visa policy could be the solution...

Russia supports the reduction of visa requirements for...

Digital Economy Ties, A New Chapter in Smart...

The boycott of Tiktok extended around the world.

Flight operations to China have been delayed