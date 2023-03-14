China resumes issuing nearly all type of visas for foreigners from tomorrow

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in the United States announced that China would resume issuing visas to foreigners from March 15, as the country continues to ease its Covid-19 containment measures after three years.

The embassy also stated that visa restrictions for various locations, including Hainan Island and cruise ships passing through Shanghai port, will be lifted, the Reuters reported.

Furthermore, the embassy reported that visa-free entry to Guangdong for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao will resume.

According to Reuters, over the past two months, China has experienced a sharp increase in travel since dismantling its zero-Covid-19 policy in December and opening its borders a month later. The country’s leaders have signaled victory over a recent Covid-19 surge that gripped the nation for months.

On Monday, new Premier Li Qiang commented that China took less than two months to achieve a “smooth transition” in its response to Covid-19, and that the country’s strategies and measures had been entirely correct.