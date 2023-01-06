China resumes border gates operation with Vietnam

The China has announced that it will completely resume the operation of border gates and paths with Vietnam in northern Lao Cai province from January 8, said Ha Duc Thuan, Vice Director of the Management Board of Lao Cai Economic Zone, local media SGGP reported.

Specifically, the Chinese side will re-open its border for people, vehicles and goods in the railway border gate on Nanxi River, the road border gate on Red River, Kim Thanh II International Border Gate, and the Lao Cai International Border Gate.

The SGGP citied the statement by local authority that, the board has sent a notice to relevant agencies and businesses on the resumption while preparing necessary conditions to maintain smooth import-export and entry-exit activities in line with regulations.

Over the past two years, China’s restriction measures to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic have seriously affected import-export activities through border gates. The import and export value of goods and services via Lao Cai’s international border gates neared US$1.7 billion in the first nine months of 2022, down 39.4 percent year-on-year.