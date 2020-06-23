Home » China reported many new coronavirus cases in a single day, WHO warns pandemic is accelerating

by Neoma Simpson

China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing. Reuters reported.

Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

According to Reuters, Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for June 22, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Worldwide coronavirus cases top 9 million as WHO warns pandemic is accelerating.

Global coronavirus infections topped 9 million on yesterday as the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic was accelerating.

Record levels of new daily Covid-19 cases are due to the fact that the outbreak is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus’ global activity, the WHO added.

Also read: WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

At a media briefing on Monday, WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said that “the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time.”

The spike in infections increased nervousness in global markets, which mostly fell on Monday on news of a worrying jump in fresh cases in several US states including California, Texas and Florida.

Neoma Simpson

