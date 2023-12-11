China reduces visa fees for Vietnamese tourists

To attract international tourists, China has initiated a policy of reducing visa fees by 25% for several countries, including Vietnam.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese embassies on Friday, December 8, China will cut visa fees by 25% for tourists from countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, and Mexico, starting from December 11 to December 31, 2024.

This is the latest measure in a series of actions that China has recently taken to increase the number of international tourists and foreign businesspeople to expedite the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy after the pandemic, according to Reuters.

Tourists visit the Forbidden City

The visa fees for Chinese visas for Vietnamese citizens are divided into several types, including single-entry for $60, double-entry for $90, and so on.

Earlier in late November, China announced a new policy temporarily waiving visas for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia. Specifically, from December 1 to November 30 of the following year, citizens of these countries visiting China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 15 days will not need a visa, according to the South China Morning Post.

China has implemented various measures in recent months, including the resumption of international flights, to revive the tourism industry after imposing strict restrictions for three years to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Also in November, China expanded its visa-free transit policy to citizens of Norway, increasing the number of eligible countries to 54. China also reinstated the 15-day visa-free policy for citizens of Singapore and Brunei.

@Thanhnien.vn