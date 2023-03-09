China puts Vietnam on inclusion list for group tours

HCMC – The Chinese authority has allowed the arrangement of group tours to Vietnam for Chinese guests, effective from March 15.

Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam Peng Shituan announced the information during a meeting with Nguyen Phuong Hoa, director of the Department of International Cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, yesterday, March 8.

This is the second phase of the northern neighbor’s pilot program for reopening outbound group tours.

The first phase started on February 6, with China releasing a list of countries to which group tours were allowed. The list comprised 20 countries and territories, but it did not include Vietnam.