China opens group tour to Vietnam from March 15

According to the International Cooperation Department (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism), on the afternoon of March 8 at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ms. Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director of the International Cooperation Department, had a working session with Mr. Bành Thế Đoàn, Cultural Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam.

The Cultural Attaché of the Chinese Embassy said that the Chinese government has decided to include Vietnam in the list of pilot countries for reopening tourism in the second group from March 15.

Mr. Banh The Doan affirmed that the tourism cooperation between Vietnam and China before the Covid-19 pandemic was very good and brought mutual benefits for both countries. He said that China always values and listens to proposals from Vietnam. The Cultural Attaché stated that the journey to restore international tourism in Vietnam in recent times was convincing.

According to the General Statistics Office, in February, Vietnam welcomed more than 933,000 international visitors, which is a number that many countries in ASEAN aim to achieve in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam will be one of the priority countries considered for direct flights to China, exempting the requirement for providing PCR test results 48 hours in advance. Visitors will only need to provide rapid test results or have a 2% probability of testing positive.

China hopes to continue to closely coordinate with Vietnam to ensure the legitimate rights of tourists from each country.

Earlier on February 6, China allowed travel companies to pilot international tours to 20 countries around the world. However, Vietnam was not included in this list.

On February 9, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam sent a diplomatic note to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China regarding the policy of reopening group tours in Vietnam.

@Zing News