China officially sent information to open Mong Cai border gate

The notification letter said that based on the spirit of relevant documents of the State Council of China and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on optimizing COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control measures and adjusting customs clearance activities. gate; synchronized management, improve efficiency and facilitate customs clearance of goods through the border gate, Border Market (Border Market Pair), immigration activities at Bac Luan border gate 1 will be carried out from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. Beijing time (ie from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hanoi time) from January 8, 2023.

At the same time, stop “entry by appointment”, apply the stipulation that people entering China must have a negative RT-PCR test certificate within 48 hours and gradually allow Chinese citizens to exit for tourism, depending on the situation of the epidemic.

Dongxing, China proposes TP. Mong Cai supports the checking of negative RT-PCR test results within 48 hours of people who request entry to China; prioritize arranging and creating favorable conditions for granting corresponding visas for foreigners coming to China to work, trade, study abroad, visit relatives and reunite.

Regarding customs clearance of goods through Bac Luan bridge, Phao bridge, and Dong Hung border gate, the regulations on decentralization and management zoning will be completely abolished; abolish the risk zoning (red zone) of the COVID-19 epidemic; abolishing the regulation of disinfecting tractors and cabins of vehicles entering China at the border gate and at the freight forwarding area of ​​the border market, waiting for 30 minutes at the division line.

Completely abolish the regulations on decentralization and zoning of management when clearing goods through Bac Luan II bridge, pontoon bridge.

The notice also requires the abolition of RT-PCR testing, disinfection and a 30-minute wait at the stool line for cargo vehicles, dry goods, and groceries; abolishing the requirement of testing and disinfecting for each batch, each batch of cold chain goods, not requiring them to be put into a centralized monitoring and management warehouse for management; completely abolish closed management regulations.

In particular, from January 8, 2023, the closed management of all employees at border gates and border markets will be abolished, and daily RT-PCR testing will not be performed.

Source: CafeF