China Machinery & Intelligent Manufacturing Brand Show (Thailand) & Wire & Tube Southeast Asia 2023 Successfully Held in Bangkok, Thailand

In order to promote international cooperation and the trade development of China’s machinery and intelligent manufacturing industry, the ‘ China Machinery & Intelligent Manufacturing Brand Show (Thailand) & Wire & Tube Southeast Asia 2023’ was successfully held from September 20 to 22, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand.

This event was hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade Development Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, and executed by CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd. The exhibition was held concurrently with Wire & Tube Southeast Asia, a reputable event that has been successfully hosted for 10 years and serves as an important platform for Chinese and Thai businesses to collaborate on projects.

This exhibition took place at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre and brought together distinguished companies from China and Southeast Asia. At this event, the number of Chinese exhibitors reached 70, occupying a net booth area of over 738 square meters. The exhibition afforded attendees the opportunity to learn about the latest development trends and technological innovations in the industry, while also fostering favorable opportunities for exchanges and cooperation between enterprises.

In order to promote exchanges between Chinese and Thai enterprises and enhance the effectiveness of overseas exhibitions, an exchange event for Chinese and Thai entrepreneurs was held at the exhibition site on September 22. Ms. Zhang Xiaoxiao, Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Kingdom of Thailand, delivered an opening speech. In this entrepreneur exchange event, more than 50 Chinese exhibitors met face-to-face with high-quality buyers from Thailand and Southeast Asia, explored cooperation opportunities, and established business partnerships.

The successful holding of the exhibition not only strengthened cooperation and exchanges between China and Thailand in the fields of machinery and intelligent manufacturing, providing strong support for Chinese companies to expand into the Southeast Asian market, but also further promoted the implementation of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and enhanced the cooperative relationship between China and Thailand in trade, technological innovation, and industrial cooperation.

