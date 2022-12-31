China exempts Covid-19 testing for Vietnamese goods from January 8

From January 8, 2023, China will remove all nucleic acid testing measures against Covid-19 at border gates for goods imported into the country.

The Asia-Africa Market Department (Ministry of Industry and Trade) has just updated the above information to businesses exporting goods to China. Accordingly, this agency said that the General Administration of Customs of China has issued a notice with a number of contents related to notable import and export goods.

Specifically, from January 8, 2023, all nucleic acid testing measures for Covid-19 prevention at border gates will be removed for imported goods (including frozen goods).

The relevant provinces (autonomous regions) shall resume the activities of goods clearance and passenger transport at border gates in an orderly and stable manner according to classification and sequence.

“Localities with agricultural production areas that focus on exporting to the Chinese market should continue to actively update information on the situation of goods cleared through border gates and closely coordinate with the northern border provinces in coordinating the flow of exported goods through the area,” noted the Asia-Africa Market Department.

Thus, after nearly 2 years of pursuing with the “zero Covid” policy and tightening the import process, China has gradually removed regulations.

The Chinese government will also open the border and completely lift the isolation measures to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic from January 8, 2023. This decision is Beijing’s last step in canceling the Zero Covid-19 epidemic prevention policy that China has applied for the past 3 years. Covid-19 testing with Vietnamese goods from January 8

