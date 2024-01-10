China-ASEAN Intl Media Tour 2023 begins in Indonesia

The “Song of Our Homeland” China-ASEAN International Media Tour 2023 was launched at the Halim Railway Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, the event aims to tell stories of mutual benefit between China and ASEAN.

Organized by China Daily and the ASEAN-China Centre, co-organized by China Daily Multimedia, the media tour will gather journalists from main media outlets from China and ASEAN countries.

They will focus on key projects of Chinese enterprises such as Cainiao Cikarang Logistics Park in Indonesia, Singapore Meetsocial, vivo Indonesia, and Sensetime International in Singapore, aiming to capture stories of how the Belt and Road Initiative has benefited people in participating countries.

The event has also invited local overseas Chinese to participate and engage in dialogues with Generation Z (those born after 1995 and into the 2000s), including Chinese students studying in Indonesia and Singapore, to share their perspectives on exchanging of culture and stories.

“Over the decade of jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative, the interactions between media and youth from China, Indonesia and Singapore have become increasingly frequent, playing an active role in enhancing mutual understanding among people, promoting cultural exchanges, and inheriting the friendship between China and Indonesia, as well as China and Singapore,” said the head of the delegation Li Jun, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily Multimedia.

This event, which aims to better harness the media’s role as a link or connection, will give better play to the role of the media and youth as a bridge, becoming communicators and guardians of China-Indonesia and China-Singapore friendships, she added.

In the next few days, the media tour delegation will adopt perspectives as cultural “translators” and economic “observers” in Indonesia and Singapore to understand the practical participation of the two countries in building the Belt and Road Initiative.

They will listen to the voices of Chinese brands on the international stage and discuss how the Belt and Road Initiative creates a better future of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefits.