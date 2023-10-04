Chiharu Shiota’s exhibition “A Tide Of Emotions” has officially launched in Vietnam.

From October 4, art enthusiasts in Vietnam will be able to see the works of female artist Chiharu Shiota for the first time in the installation exhibit “A Tide Of Emotions” at Vincom Contemporary Art Center (VCCA – B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi).

The A Tide Of Emotions exhibition at VCCA is a breathtaking installation that occupies the entire exhibition room. The main display, which shares the same name, features an abundance of red wool fibers intricately woven together and attached to the gallery wall. The threads extend from boats placed on the floor, creating a stunning image of a cave intertwined with a red spider web crafted by human hands.

The overwhelming feeling of the space is both beautiful and painful due to the red color and woolen webs that fill the area. The exhibit’s title, A Tide Of Emotions, accurately captures the range of emotions that viewers experience in response to the work.

The second piece is another remarkable display of delicately woven fabrics that run along the glass wall in front of the exhibition room. The gentle white color and simple scale of the work create a welcoming, melodious melody that greets the audience and invites them to immerse themselves in the intense emotional tide of the exhibition hall.

According to the organizer, Chiharu Shiota has spent several days at the exhibition space and has completed two new pieces. While the works feature red wool and boats, which are signature elements of the artist’s previous works, the artist has made an effort to incorporate unique elements for each exhibition space, resulting in distinct pieces. For instance, in the creation of A Tide Of Emotions, the boats used were sourced from fishing villages and had a history of withstanding the sea and storms before being integrated into the artwork. The project required significant human resources and took a whole month to complete.

Chiharu Shiota (born 1972) is a Japanese artist who presently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. She is well-known for her large-scale, stunning, and sophisticated installation pieces, which are methodically and skilfully woven from hundreds of thousands of strands and can take up whole areas. Her creations have a great aesthetic impact as well as multiple layers of significance.

