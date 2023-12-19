Cherry blossoms bloom on the most beautiful tea hill in Vietnam

The green O Long tea hills in Vietnam are renowned for their breathtaking beauty, with early blooming cherry blossoms adding a touch of ethereal elegance. Against the backdrop of majestic mountains, this destination stands out as a true feast for the eyes and a testament to the wonders of nature. It’s no surprise that it’s often hailed as the most stunning tea hill in all of Vietnam.

O Long tea hills, situated at an elevation of around 1,800m above sea level in Sa Pa, Lao Cai, are beautifully planted and nurtured by local H’Mong people and foreign businesses. In the past, the tea hill exploitation company did not open its doors to visitors to avoid disrupting the tea factory’s work. However, this year, O Long Tea Hill is welcoming tourists who are interested in exploring its beauty.

To reach O Long Tea Hill, you need to travel about 8 km from the center of Sa Pa town, following National Highway 4D, which is also the main road to get to Silver Waterfall and O Quy Ho Pass. You can view the tea hills from the highway, making it easy to spot.

O Long Tea Hill is also known as O Quy Ho Tea Hill as it’s located on the main road to O Quy Ho Pass. When viewed from the pass, it looks like a whole tea hill shaped like a bowl stacked on top of each other, with a green color alternating with the bright pink and yellow of cherry blossoms, creating a stunningly beautiful scene.

O Long Tea Hill is beautiful from any angle, and the only way to appreciate its magical beauty is either from afar or from a bird’s eye view. When viewed from above, you’ll be amazed by the light pink color of young peach leaves mixed with the green color of tea trees, creating a beautiful natural picture.

Cherry blossom is a woody tree that usually sheds all its leaves around October-November every year, leaving only spindly branches. When spring arrives (from early December to the end of January), the flowers cover all the branches. The flowers of the cherry blossom are pale pink, and the young leaves on the spindly branches are bright red, making the tree glow in the sunlight.

To experience the most beautiful view of the flowers, it’s best to visit O Long Tea Hill early in the morning (from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.). The first rays of dawn shine through the mysterious white mist, and the flowers and leaves of the cherry blossom receive the warm rays of sunlight, making them brighter. A sweet, clear pink color stands out on the green tea hills, creating a picturesque scene.

From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., O Long Tea Hill is also an excellent place to visit and take photos. The lush green of young tea leaves and the pinkish color of flowers and cherry blossom leaves amidst a spacious, quiet environment give visitors an extremely comfortable feeling.

