Check-in with millions of vibrant butterflies in Cuc Phuong Forest

From late April to mid-June, Cuc Phuong National Park becomes a popular destination for young people and tourists to visit, experience, and capture stunning photos during the butterfly season.

During this time, visitors to Cuc Phuong enter a “festival season” with the mesmerizing dance of millions of butterflies and fireflies. Starting from the main gate, along the forest paths, one can encounter vibrant and colorful swarms of butterflies, creating extraordinary and beautiful scenery.

Mr. Pham Phu Cuong, an officer of Cuc Phuong National Park, mentioned that this year, due to a leap month and late breeding of butterflies, the butterfly season arrived later than usual. By the end of May, the number of butterflies significantly increased. This is also the peak time for tourists to visit Cuc Phuong.

According to Mr. Cuong, butterflies are cold-blooded animals, unable to regulate their own body temperature. They can only fly within a temperature range of 27-38ºC. The life cycle of a butterfly is a complete metamorphosis from egg-larva-caterpillar-pupa-butterfly.

To reach adulthood, butterflies take approximately 30 days or more, depending on external factors. Adult butterflies of different species can live from one week to nearly one year. They mate, lay eggs, and begin a new life cycle.

Currently, research indicates that Cuc Phuong National Park is home to over 300 butterfly species, residing and thriving in this area.

