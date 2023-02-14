ChatGPT should be used to its fullest potential in education

Given the recent completion of AI-related technologies, using them in education helps to transform this industry’s future in all countries. The recent establishment of ChatGPT has represented a significant milestone in several educational forums throughout the world, including Vietnam.

The Education and Training Ministry (MoET) met yesterday to discuss how to employ ChatGPT in education, as well as the benefits and challenges it provides.

Apparently, as Deputy Minister of MoET Hoang Minh Son stated, the function of a teacher has increasingly moved from knowledge provider to knowledge search consultant as a result of this modern technology and similar ones.

“It is our responsibility to design feasible policies to promote and control ChatGPT in order to benefit from its useful features and AI technologies in general, while actively minimizing their negative impacts,” said the Deputy Minister.

Teachers should immediately adjust to the circumstances by studying such technologies to take advantage of them since AI-related technologies are profoundly and extensively changing every part of the education sector, from curriculum creation to teaching techniques and organizations to the ways to approach and obtain knowledge.

The MoET will also extensively investigate the matter and suggest policy changes in the near future.

Because of its enormous potential for quickly searching for information, several meeting attendees voiced their opinion that we could regard ChatGPT as a beneficial tool in the teaching-learning process.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ta Hai Tung, Principal of the Information and Communications Technology School (Hanoi University of Science and Technology), the idea to prohibit the usage of ChatGPT due to concerns about students performing their assignments using the program is completely absurd. Instead of enforcing such an arbitrary restriction, teachers could serve as guides to assist their students in making good use of ChatGPT to hasten assignment completion.

Prof. Dr. Hoang Anh Tuan, President of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (Vietnam National University – Hanoi), stated that the birth of such an innovative tool provides an opportunity for instructors to update their teaching techniques to be less theoretical in order to promote the growth of their students’ competence and morals.

“State-of-the-art technology should not be feared, but rather researched and mastered. Obviously, new technology like ChatGPT may raise concerns at first. However, we must use it properly to upgrade working or learning approaches at some point. Teachers should transition from providing knowledge to guiding and directing students to approach and pick valuable knowledge to study, according to Dr. Tuan.