ChatGPT grows faster than TikTok, Instagram

Reaching 100 million users in just 2 months, ChatGPT has far surpassed big names like TikTok, Instagram.

On average, ChatGPT has 13 million visitors per day. Photo: Bloomberg.

In January, ChatGPT became the app with the highest growth rate, officially hitting 100 million monthly users after only 2 months of launch, according to investment bank UBS statistics. Business Insider estimates that ChatGPT’s growth rate is far beyond big names in the field of social networks such as TikTok, Instagram.

Calculations by analytics company Similar Web show that it took TikTok 9 months to reach the same number of users as ChatGPT, while this number is up to 30 months for Instagram. Besides, Spotify, the famous music streaming service, also only reached 100 million monthly users recently, after 4.5 years of establishment.

The number of people using ChatGPT has increased dramatically, double the previous level from December 2022. At that time, the AI chatbot had about 57 million users. As of the end of January 2023, the number of visits per day on ChatGPT has reached 13 million, double the number of 6 million users/day in the previous December.

“We have never seen an app with such a phenomenal growth rate as ChatGPT. In our 20 years of working on the Internet, this is the fastest growing user application we have ever seen,” emphasized UBS analysts.

With a huge user base, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is often suspended. Photo: TA.

Launched in November, ChatGPT quickly attracted the attention of users with the ability to answer all questions and requests of users such as writing essays, programming, doing homework… OpenAI’s Chatbot has earned 1 million users in just 5 days.

Not only owning a large number of users, ChatGPT also successfully attracted billions of dollars from Microsoft. Recently, the technology group announced a multi-year investment in OpenAI.

According to an unnamed insider, the value of this investment is estimated at about 10 billion USD. However, intelligent chatbots still have many controversial sides such as the ability to spread false information, be used for plagiarism and other illegal acts.

In the wake of ChatGPT’s growth, artificial intelligence startup OpenAI launched a paid version of its chatbot, charging $20/month per user. Registering for this service, users will experience ChatGPT anytime, anywhere, fast speed and many exclusive features.

@Zing News