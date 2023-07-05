Charlie Puth confirmed to bring the world tour to Vietnam

Charlie Puth has revised the destination for his world tour, The Charlie Live Experience, on his official website. Vietnamese audiences were not surprised when Nha Trang was chosen as one of the destinations in Asia.

In fact, Charlie Puth’s Nha Trang concert is part of the 8Wonder Super Music Festival. It is worth mentioning, however, that this performance is also part of the male singer’s globe tour. As a result, the American artist can be certain that he will present to the Vietnamese audience all of the songs particularly staged for The Charlie Live Experience tour.

The performance list includes a number of songs from the male singer’s new album CHARLIE. In addition, Charlie Puth’s well-known singles such as Attention, How Long, We Don’t Talk Anymore, and others will be performed.

Charlie Puth is currently on tour in North America, which will end on July 11th. After that, the male singer will get some rest for two weeks before beginning his tour in Nha Trang. Notably, Vietnam is the first stop of Charlie Puth’s Asian tour.

Following Vietnam, the singer will continue his Asian tour in October, visiting China, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Korea, and other nations.

Charlie Puth will perform at Nha Trang on July 22. The performance is intended to draw not just domestic spectators but also a large number of overseas fans.

