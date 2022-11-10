Charles Taylor Adjusting expands footprint to Vietnam

Charles Taylor Adjusting (CTA), a provider of claims solutions to the global insurance market has expanded its natural resources capability in Asia with the opening of a new office in Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam.

This strategic expansion allows CTA to offer technical loss adjusting services across mining, power and energy business sectors, with a focus on renewable energy, both onshore and offshore, not only in Vietnam but also across the wider greater Mekong sub-region including Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, the company company said.

In addition to natural resources, the CTA business in Vietnam will, in the coming months, be further expanding to offer the full suite of large-loss and mid-market adjusting solutions across key sectors including property, liability, aviation, marine, and engineering services.

“In opening the CTA office in Ho Chi Minh City, it is exciting to be able to offer technical loss adjusting services in Vietnam to meet growing client demand for international loss adjusting expertise. Working with local and regional experts we are well placed to manage complex losses across the Greater Mekong sub-region, particularly in the power and renewable energy business sector.” Stephen Hope, chief executive – CTA Vietnam, & regional director – natural resources told reporter.

CTA’s new office in HCMC is located at Vietcombank Tower at Me Linh Square in downtown District 1.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer an expanded regional presence in Asia and to include Vietnam in our global network,” said Stephen Thorpe, global chief executive – natural resources. “We continue to focus on delivering the highest quality loss adjusting services to our clients locally, regionally and worldwide and with the growing focus on renewable energy in Vietnam, we are in prime position to meet the needs of all our clients in Vietnam and the wider Greater Mekong sub-region.” Stephen Thorpe added.