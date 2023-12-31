Change to the Executive Management Committee

31 December 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe’s leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced changes in the composition of the Executive Management Committee.

Lewis Fellas, Head of CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions, has been appointed as a member of the Executive Management Committee. Lewis is a seasoned asset manager with 23 years of industry experience (seven in digital assets) and brings with him a unique set of skills that will help to ensure the new division’s success.

In addition, Meltem Demirors has stepped down from the Executive Management Committee with immediate effect as part of a transition from her current position as Head of Strategy to one of Advisor.

