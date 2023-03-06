Chairman of Vingroup just started car rental business and VinFast taxi services

Pham Nhat Vuong, the Chairman of Vingroup, has established Green – Smart – Mobility (GSM) Joint Stock Company, which specializes in providing car rental services, electric motorbikes, and VinFast taxi services.

This innovative transportation service model aims to popularize electrochemical mobility to promote a sustainable Green Lifestyle for the community, according the company statement on its website.

GSM has a charter capital of 3,000 billion VND, with Pham Nhat Vuong holding a 95% stake. The company operates in two main segments: car rental, electric motorbike and electric taxi. GSM will allow transportation service companies, such as taxis and motorbike taxis, to rent electric vehicles to carry passengers.

The company will also operate its own electric car taxi service, with plans to launch the first pure electric taxi company in Vietnam next month in Hanoi, with nationwide coverage expected in 2023.

GSM will provide VinFast cars and electric motorbikes, with an investment scale of 10,000 cars and 100,000 motorbikes. Nguyen Van Thanh, the General Director of GSM, said that the company aims to improve the green and smart mobility ecosystem in Vietnam, providing people with more options to use electric vehicles at a reasonable cost.

The goal of GSM is to raise public awareness about the convenience, smartness, and sustainability of green cars, and to promote the habit of using electric vehicles to each citizen. Through direct driving experiences, enjoying smart technology features, and convenience in vehicles, GSM aims to create the habit of using green, smart, and environmentally friendly vehicles in daily life.