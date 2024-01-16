Chainlink Teams Up With Circle to Allow Cross-Chain Stablecoin Transfers

The integration allows developers to build cross-chain use cases via Chainlink’s CCIP that involve multichain transfers of Circle’s USDC stablecoin.

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has integrated Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) to make it easy for users to transfer USDC across chains, according to a press release.

Developers can now build cross-chain use cases via CCIP that involve cross-chain transfers of USDC, including payments and other DeFi interactions, the statement said.

“We’re excited to support the adoption of stablecoins across a variety of cross-chain use cases. I’m pleased to see that the defense-in-depth security infrastructure of CCIP, with multiple layers of decentralization, is something highly valued by developers building with USDC,” said Sergey Nazarov, the decentralized oracle network’s co-founder.

The chains included in the integration are Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche and Base mainnets, with others to be added in the near future.

Chainlink’s CCIP is a cross-chain communication software that allows users to message and transfer tokens across different blockchains. Circle’s CCTP is an on-chain platform facilitating USDC transfers between chains via burning and minting.