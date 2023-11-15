CGG to Acquire 8,000 km of Multi-Client Data Offshore Malaysia

Paris, France – November 15, 2023

CGG, in association with PETRONAS, has announced the start of the Selat Melaka 2D multi-client seismic program over the Langkasuka Basin offshore Malaysia. Located in the Malacca Strait, the project has received industry funding and will deliver early products in December 2023 and final results in August 2024.

Experts at CGG’s Kuala Lumpur subsurface imaging center will apply its latest proprietary full-waveform inversion (FWI) and Q-tomography imaging technologies to provide the industry with a better regional understanding of the petroleum systems in this underexplored basin, with a focus on the prospective pre-tertiary target.

Mohamed Firouz Asnan, Senior Vice President, Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), PETRONAS, said: “PETRONAS continues to invest in data enrichment for Malaysian basins, like the emerging Langkasuka Basin. Initiatives such as this multi-client seismic survey is expected to attract exploration interests to support the country’s production growth strategy.”

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: “We are pleased to announce our new multi-client project offshore Malaysia, which will further assist frontier exploration in the West Peninsular area. With over 45 years of experience processing seismic data from all the major basins in Malaysia, we are confident that we can deliver the highest-quality data in an area lacking data coverage and help reduce uncertainties ahead of Malaysia’s 2024 Bid Round.”

