Catch a glimpse of the supermoon on August 31st in Vietnam.

According to the Hanoi Astronomical Society, on August 31, the Moon will be on the opposite side of the Earth compared to the Sun. It will be fully illuminated. This phase occurs at 16h58 (Vietnam time). It will also be the second of three Supermoons for 2023. The moon will be closest to Earth and may appear slightly larger and brighter than usual. Since this is the second full moon in the same month, it is sometimes called a Blue Moon.

Besides, on August 27, Saturn will be closest to Earth and the entire surface will be illuminated by the Sun. This is Saturn’s brightest time of the year and will be present in the sky throughout the night. This is also an ideal opportunity to capture and observe Saturn and its moons. A medium telescope will help you observe Saturn’s rings and even the brightest moons of this planet.

Previously, on August 12-13, astronomy lovers watched the Perseids meteor shower with a frequency of up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. This is one of the most ideal rains to observe.

This meteor shower originates from the comet Swift-Tuttle, discovered in 1862. The Perseids are famous for their large number of bright meteors. Every year, this meteor shower takes place between July 17 and August 24. The night of 12 and the morning of August 13 this year is the time when this rain reaches its peak.

This year’s Perseids meteor shower is not affected by moonlight (last crescent moon), which is great for sky lovers. It is best to observe from a dark location after midnight. Meteor streaks tend to radiate from the constellation Perseus, but can still appear anywhere in the sky.