Cat Ba Island nominated for World Travel Awards 2022

Vietnam has made an impressive comeback in the tourism sector with up to 10 categories nominated in the 2022 World Travel Awards (WTA).

One of the places in Vietnam mentioned by the WTA organizers is the Cat Ba archipelago. With impressive and diverse landscapes such as limestone cliffs, coral reefs, lagoons, beaches and mangroves, in 2004 UNESCO recognized Cat Ba as a World Biosphere Reserve.

The impressive landscape of Cat Ba archipelago attracts many tourists. Photo: Mia

Cat Ba is included in the list of many tourists who love nature to discover diverse natural ecosystems. Cat Ba National Park alone has up to 4,500 hectares of primeval forest, which is home to many rare plant and animal species as well as animals listed in the Vietnam Red Book such as langurs, black squirrels…

Those who like to explore bays, islands and caves, can choose to cruise along Lan Ha Bay to visit the monkeys, the ‘hospitable’ inhabitants of Ca Dua Island, also known as the ‘hospitable’ resident of Ca Dua Island, or the ‘Monkey Island’ of Vietnam.

Large area of ​​primeval forest in Cat Ba National Park. Photo: CatBaFreedom

Besides, visitors can also kayak to explore the Light and Dark Caves or scuba dive to immerse themselves in the colorful world of coral.

One of the most popular tourist activities in Lan Ha Bay is sea climbing, a thrilling experience that is very popular abroad but still quite rare in Vietnam.

Mountain climbing on the sea is an adventure activity that is gradually becoming popular in Vietnam. Photo: Climb Trekking

Gifted by nature with diverse and rich ecological resources, trekking is also thriving and attracting many tourists, especially young people to Cat Ba. The routes that many people like are mainly those that go through low mountain or valley terrain, with beautiful and unspoiled natural landscapes and cultural and historical heritages such as Quan Y cave or Trung Trang cave.

In order to protect and rationally exploit the natural resources of the archipelago, the Hai Phong government is making a dossier to request UNESCO to recognize ‘Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba archipelago’ as a World Heritage Site.

