Cars imported to Vietnam fell sharply, prices increase by thousands of USD/unit

In the first 6 months of the year, the number of cars imported to Vietnam decreased by 21.4% in volume and 14.4% in value.

According to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Customs, in the first 6 months of 2022, the number of CBU cars imported to Vietnam dropped sharply.

Specifically, Vietnam has imported 63,731 vehicles of all kinds with a total value of nearly 1.573 billion USD. Compared to the same period last year, this number decreased by 21.4% in volume and 14.4% in value. Among imported cars, cars with 9 seats or less recorded an increase of more than 1,000 vehicles.

These cars are mainly imported from three markets: Thailand, Indonesia and China. Thailand is still the leading market in terms of the number of cars imported into Vietnam with over 27,400 vehicles, with a turnover of 553 million USD. Indonesia ranked second with nearly 20,300 vehicles, with a turnover of over $285 million. China with 10,892 vehicles, turnover of 443.4 million USD.

The number of cars imported from Japan in the first 6 months of 2022 recorded a growth rate of 1,478 vehicles, just behind the three markets of Thailand, Indonesia and China.

Regarding the average declared value (excluding taxes and related fees), in the first 6 months of 2022, the average value was 24,680 USD/vehicle (about 567 million VND), an increase of about 2,000 USD/car compared to the same period last year (22,650 USD/car).

The price of cars imported from Indonesia to Vietnam ports (excluding taxes and fees) still has the lowest price on average of more than 14,000 USD/car, equivalent to more than 320 million VND/car.

Vehicles imported from Thailand in June were worth 439 million VND, the average import value in the first 6 months was 470 million VND.

The average price of imported cars in June from the Chinese market amounted to more than 1 billion VND/car. On average, in the first 6 months of the year, each car imported from China costs VND 951 million.

According to experts, the supply of automobiles to the Vietnamese market has dropped sharply due to a shortage of semiconductor chips and supply chain disruptions, which has led to a decrease in car production output of many factories in the region.

Currently, the domestic market has recorded many models such as Toyota Raize, Veloz Cross, Ford Explorer… dealers have no stock to sell to customers. If customers want to buy, they have to make a deposit and wait for many months to receive the car.

In the first 6 months of 2022, the number of auto parts and accessories imported to Vietnam reached nearly 471 million USD, down 12.8%. The volume of motorcycles and components and spare parts increased by 10.8% with a total value of nearly 72 million USD.

According to statistics of the Vietnam Association of Automobile Manufacturers (VAMA), in June, members of VAMA only sold nearly 25,160 cars of all kinds, down 42% compared to the previous month. In which, 17,826 passenger cars, 6,821 commercial vehicles and 512 specialized vehicles, a corresponding decrease of 49%; 14% and 24% from the previous month.

Generally, in the first 6 months of the year, VAMA members sold 201,840 vehicles of all kinds, up 34% over the same period last year. In which, tourist cars increased by 50%, reaching nearly 158,000 vehicles; 40,500 commercial vehicles, down 5% and 3,400 specialized vehicles, up 12% over the same period.

@ Cafef