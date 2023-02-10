Cars imported from Thailand and Indonesia poured into Vietnam

In January, the whole country imported 14,457 CBU cars of all kinds, with a total turnover of 314.5 million USD, up 219% in quantity and 149% in value over the same period last year.

Notably, Thailand has regained the number one position from Indonesia in the auto import market to Vietnam. Specifically, in January, cars imported from Thailand reached 6,693 vehicles, equivalent to a turnover of 125.47 million USD. Meanwhile, the volume of cars imported from Indonesia ranked second with 6,179 units, reaching a turnover of 89.7 million USD. Ranked in third place is the US market with 432 vehicles, valued at 28.4 million USD and China ranked 4th with 328 vehicles, valued at 11.26 million USD.

Thus, the average value of cars imported from Thailand to Vietnam with the declared price at the port in January is 18,764 USD/vehicle (equivalent to 442 million VND/car); Imported cars from Indonesia are estimated at 14,516 USD/car (equivalent to 342 million VND/car).

With 13,632 vehicles, the four main markets alone accounted for more than 94% of the country’s total vehicle imports in the first month of the year.

In 2022, the Vietnamese market received a record number of imported cars with a total of 173,467 cars of all kinds, the total turnover of the whole year recorded exceeding the milestone of USD 3.8 billion. Compared to the same period in 2021, imported cars into Vietnam increased by 8.5% in quantity and 5.1% higher in turnover value.

Indonesia and Thailand are the two largest import markets. In particular, Indonesia surpassed Thailand in terms of imported cars, but Thailand still ranks No. 1 in terms of turnover.

Currently, the Vietnamese market owns a number of notable CBU imported cars such as Mitsubishi Xpander, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Corolla Cross, Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid or Ford Everest…

Although the amount of imported cars has tended to increase in recent years, the fact that many car companies such as Hyundai, Toyota or BMW invest in domestic production and assembly lines is expected to make the number of cars of domestic origin increase. outside of slowing down in 2023.

Currently, locally assembled Toyota Veloz Cross and Avanza Premio have officially launched to Vietnamese consumers. In addition, Hyundai Creta, which is importing CBU from Indonesia, is likely to be transferred to domestic assembly in the near future.

@Zing News