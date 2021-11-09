Card production firms works at full capacity for Christmas

Variety of made-in-Vietnam Christmas cards have been capturing a lot of attention after making their appearance at shopping malls and souvenir shops in the United States and Europe.

To secure on-time delivery, Vietnamese companies have tried various ways to boost production capacity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At Quilling Card Vietnam Company in Go Vap District, Ho Chi Minh City, the design team had come up with Christmas card ideas and designs at the beginning of the year so that their clients could select and place their orders.

The firm offers hundreds of Christmas card designs each year, said Pham Thi Tuyet Ngan, a designer.

An experienced employee is able to produce about ten finished products a day, Ngan added.

The company previously had to send materials to its employees’ homes during social distancing periods so that the Christmas orders could be completed on schedule.

Nguyen Pham Thi Diem Huong – director of Quilling Card Vietnam – told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper that the company’s Christmas cards based on famous cartoon characters have been quite a hit in the U.S. market.

Several partners wanted to place additional orders, but the company is unable to produce more at this point, Huong elaborated.

The enterprise usually exports more than one million greetings cards every Christmas over the past ten years, she continued, adding that it was only able to churn out 500,000 cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The company also had to incur expensive transport costs so that the products could be delivered on time.

Hectic operations

At the factory of Lovepop Vietnam Company in the central city of Da Nang, nearly 700 staff members have been exerting their full efforts to complete the final phases of the production chain.

The production process for the firm’s 3D Christmas cards began in early August, said Ha Trinh Quoc Bao, founder of Lovepop Vietnam.

The company can make approximately 27,000 cards a day, of which 95 percent are exported to the U.S. while the rest to Europe, Bao elaborated, adding that the firm has been working with these foreign partners over the past six years.

The products will be exported by air instead of by sea because of urgent demands, he continued.

Nguyen Le Thi – deputy director of sales and design at Paper Art Viet Company – stated that the business had received Christmas orders equal to 70 percent of last year’s despite the pandemic.

Half of these orders have been finished and shipped to the U.S. and Europe, while the remaining will be delivered within this month.

Paper Art Viet has eight years of experience in producing and exporting Christmas cards to the U.S., Germany, Italy, France, and Japan, Thi elaborated.

Vietnam has a lot of opportunities to expand its market in the production of Christmas cards, according to some experts.

Source: Tuoitre.

