Car accident kills three people and injured another in Vietnam

A car accident has killed three people and injured another in Vietnam’s northern Quang Ninh province, Vietnam News Agency reported on Saturday.

The car carrying five people plunged into the sea in Ha Long city of Quang Ninh province on Friday night, said the news agency, noting that only the driver could get out of the car and the rest four were stuck inside the vehicle.

Among the victims, a 32-year-old woman, her 3-year-old child and another 9-year-old child have been diagnosed to have died due to drowning before being sent to the hospital and the other woman is in critical condition, according to the report.

In the first six months of this year, 6,790 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 3,242 people, severely injuring 1,931 and lightly hurting 3,008 others, according to the country’s Traffic Police Department.

