Home » Car accident kills three people and injured another in Vietnam

Car accident kills three people and injured another in Vietnam

by Vietnam Insider

A car accident has killed three people and injured another in Vietnam’s northern Quang Ninh province, Vietnam News Agency reported on Saturday.

The car carrying five people plunged into the sea in Ha Long city of Quang Ninh province on Friday night, said the news agency, noting that only the driver could get out of the car and the rest four were stuck inside the vehicle.

Among the victims, a 32-year-old woman, her 3-year-old child and another 9-year-old child have been diagnosed to have died due to drowning before being sent to the hospital and the other woman is in critical condition, according to the report.

In the first six months of this year, 6,790 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 3,242 people, severely injuring 1,931 and lightly hurting 3,008 others, according to the country’s Traffic Police Department.

FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail
Vietnam Insider

Vietnam Insider is a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel, life and other industry verticals in Vietnam. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn

You may also like

Six dead, 30 injured after bus crash in...

Vietnam’s most serious COVID-19 patient, the British pilot...

Russia to resume international flights to Vietnam and...

Vietnam will resume some international air routes very...

Can Gio Tourism Urban Area Project expected to...

What is the future of Vietnam retail?